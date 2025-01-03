HOLDERNESS, N.H. – Priscilla G. Farrell, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 27, 2024. Married 62 years to her childhood sweetheart, Richard, together they raised three children and watched their family grow in love and laughter.

Priscilla was born in Portland, on July 5, 1940. Raised in Biddeford and Saco by her loving parents, the late Paul and Simonne Grenier and big sister to the late Jeanine Trottier.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1958 and went on to Rivier College in New Hampshire where she received her degree in medical technology.

Dick and Pris were married on Nov. 10, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. They spent their early marriage living in Maine and building a house at her beloved Ferry Beach in Saco where she spent much of her childhood. They moved to Laconia, N.H., and raised their family there until they built their dream home in Holderness, N.H., in the late 1980s.

Pris had a beautifully scientific mind and was a successful medical technician for many years before becoming an expert in Quality Assurance and Infection Control. She held the title of director of these specialties for more than 20 years at Speare Hospital in Plymouth, N.H. She was recognized at the state level for her expertise in Infection Control.

After her retirement she and Dick moved full time to Ferry Beach in Saco where she loved walking at low tide and capturing sunrises with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was happiest when surrounded by her loving family. She and Dick enjoyed travel and took their dream vacation to Paris on their 50th wedding anniversary. There were many trips to Disney World with the family, but she was at peace with her loved ones and her growing family at the ocean or at the mountains.

Priscilla battled with some health issues throughout retirement, but true to her loving and courageous spirit turned adversity into a positive life experience winning a national award for the Silver Sneakers program. She became a national spokesperson for aging adults and advocated for healthy lifestyles and was invited to speak on these topics at the United Nations. She was an inspiration to all who met her and was a loving friend to so many. Her compassion and positivity were her true gifts.

Her passing is mourned by her loving family including her husband, Richard; her eldest son, Keith, her son, Jim and his wife Barbara, her daughter, Laura and her husband Greg; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Beth, Mike, Melissa, Emma and Ryan; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous friends and colleagues who were touched by her unique spirit.

A funeral mass celebrating Priscilla’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Matthew’s Church, Plymouth N.H., at 11 a.m. She will be buried in the Spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Priscilla’s name to Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health.

