AUBURN – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathryn Ellen Davis, 70, of Rangeley and Chelsea, on Dec. 12, 2024.

Kathryn was born on June 19, 1954, in Eastport. She was a graduate of Pembroke High School, University of Maine at Machias, and University of Maine Law School.

Kathryn began her legal career working for the State of Maine and last worked for Zurich Insurance Group. She was also a talented writer and author of the novel, “Polyester Pride”.

A loving mother, Kathryn delighted in hosting family gatherings in her home, and she was known for welcoming all. She loved card and board games and, as everyone knew (or would quickly discover), she was a fierce competitor.

She was a passionate advocate for women’s rights and for all historically marginalized people. Learning at the hands of her father, Kathryn built five houses from scratch. She loved animals, travel, riding horses, hiking, and camping. In recent years, she was an avid wildlife watcher and always made sure her bird feeder was full for the squirrels and chipmunks who frequented it.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Boothby; her children, Nancy Grady and husband Scott LeBourdais, Misty Archambault and husband Josh Archambault, Nathan Fenderson and husband Oscar Chavarria, and Amanda Blais and husband Ben Blais, her stepchildren, Kathleen Posey and husband Justin Posey and Daniel Boothby; and her 14 grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Emery and Nancy Davis (both deceased) of Pembroke; and sister of Roberta Seeley and husband Wayne, Amelia Shew (deceased), Linda Davis, and Pamela Davis. She was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., at Rustic Dreams Barn and Venue, 1413 Alfred Rd., Lyman. An additional celebration of life will be hosted in Pembroke at a date and time to be announced. ﻿

Arrangements made by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, ME 04254.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made in Kathryn’s name to the

Humane Society of the United States

1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450,

Washington, DC 20037

