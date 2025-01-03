TOPSHAM – Roland Breton died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old.

He was born in Waterville on Jan. 22, 1934, to Louis Breton and Grace Maillioux.

Having graduated from Waterville High School in 1951 and Colby College in 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Bolduc, also from Waterville, and the two were happily married for 68 years.

After serving in the United States Army in England and Germany, he returned to Maine in 1958, working for Prudential in the Portland office, and then in Brunswick as sales manager while living in Topsham. Roland retired from Prudential after more than 30 years. He and Jeanette raised their six children in Topsham where he stayed active volunteering in the community, including elections and Meals on Wheels. He also served as a pastor in a New Gloucester church during this period.

Roland loved being a grandfather to his seven grandchildren, attending their many performances and games throughout the years. He also enjoyed going on walks with his dog, Benji, and interacting with the neighborhood children they encountered. Roland was well known by everyone for his friendly and loving disposition.

He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Grace Breton; his brother, Donald Breton and his wife Jeannine, and his sister, Gloria Luebberman.

Roland is survived by his wife, Jeanette Breton of Topsham; and his brother, Jerome Breton and wife Toni of Waterville. He also is survived by his children, Leslie Breton of Topsham, Jeffrey Breton and his wife Glenace of Brunswick, David Breton and his wife Shelley of Freeport, Jennifer Edes and her husband Mike of Cumberland, Michael Breton and his wife Michelle of Auburn, and Sandra Fenderson and her husband Steve of Monmouth. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, Caleigh, Alex, Katelyn, Elijah and Isabelle; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Roland’s life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 4 at the First Baptist Church of Freeport, 185 Main St., Freeport. Dress is casual. The service will be followed by a reception at the same location.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Hawthorne House in Freeport and Compassus Hospice for Roland’s excellent care.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hawthorne House in Freeport.

Copy the Story Link