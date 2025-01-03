BURLINGTON, Vt. – Phyllis Cummings Ryan, 83, of Burlington Vt., passed peacefully on Christmas Day, after a short illness.

She was born on March 29, 1941 in Houlton, the daughter of Herschel and Iva (Anderson) Cummings. She graduated from Houlton High School and started a career in medical records coding at Houlton Regional Hospital. She went on to have three daughters, Karla, Kathleen and Kristen, who absolutely adored her and felt lucky to call her “Mum”.

She was quiet cups of coffee in the morning, a master pie maker, and a picker of garden weeds. She was always ready with a smile and a hug and her pocketbook was an unending source of mints. She loved going out for breakfast, Needhams, and summer trips to northern Maine. She loved the hunt for the right piece of furniture, bowling, and driving down unexplored roads. She encouraged her children to work hard, learn lots, and be kind.

She loved her family above all else and was happiest when her girls were together and her grandchildren were happy and laughing.

She will be missed by her brother, Michael Cummings (Cheryl Grant) of Houlton; her daughters Karla Quirk (Michael) of Gorham, Kathleen Weinzinger (Walter) of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Kristen Ryan (Sally) of Essex, Vt.; and her granddaughters Hannah, Leah, Sophia and Olivia; and all of her family from Maine to Arizona.

Phyllis was predeceased by her siblings Robert Cummings (Mary) and Judith London (Ralph); and her parents. The reunion will be grand.

A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice Center of your choice.

