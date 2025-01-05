SCARBOROUGH – Ann Marie Albert, 80, died Monday, Dec. 22, 2024, after a long illness. She had resided in Assisted Living and Memory Care at Scarborough Terrace, in Scarborough, from January 2017 to September 2024. She was recently moved to the newly constructed Fallbrook Commons (Munjoy Wing), in Portland. Fallbrook Commons replaced the former St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence (St. Joseph’s Manor).

Ann Marie Albert was the daughter of Louis E. Albert, Sr. and Mary (Joyce) Albert. Ann Marie was born in Orlando, Fla. where her father was stationed while serving in the Army during World War II.

The family lived in “Libbytown” Portland, and she attended St. Patrick’s Grammar School. She attended Cathedral High School in Portland during her freshman year. The family moved to Lewiston, and she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962. In 1966 she graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

Ann Marie initially worked as a Social Worker for the State Department of Health and Welfare in Portland working with elderly clients either living in their own homes or in nursing homes in Cumberland and York Counties. She ultimately spent 40 years in Social Services in the nursing home setting; initially at Lemelin Nursing Home in Old Orchard Beach and St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland from their opening day in 1976 until her retirement in 2010. She was also involved in the early years of the Hospice of Maine Program in the Greater Portland area. Her life’s work had been caregiving. She was thought of as ‘The Angel of Care.’

Family was always most important to Ann Marie. She was a caregiver for both her parents and sister, Elaine. She especially loved being an aunt and great-aunt and spending time with brothers, cousins and friends while being at home “in the cottage” in Scarborough.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her brother, Mark, who died in 1980 and her sister, Elaine Hutchins who died in 2010 after a long battle with Breast Cancer.

She is survived by her brothers Louis E. Albert, Jr. (Sherri) of Stratham, N.H., Brian R. Albert (Judy) of Lewiston; and niece, Rebecca Daniels of Saco. Also survived by nephews Christopher Albert, Keith Albert (Pamela) of Auburn, Kevin Albert (Jennifer) of Lewiston and Zachary Hutchins of Portland. As well as her many great-nieces and great-nephews Kelsey Daniels and Gabriel Daniels of Lyman, Conrad, Hayden and Madeline Albert of Lewiston, and Caleb and Breccan Albert of Auburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on May 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Ann Marie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations may be made in Ann Marie’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

Maine Chapter,

383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

