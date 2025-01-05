Cecil, Carl James “C.J.” 87, of Lewiston, Dec. 24, 2024. Burial in Lockbourne, Ohio. Care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home.
Cecil, Carl James “C.J.” 87, of Lewiston, Dec. 24, 2024. Burial in Lockbourne, Ohio. Care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home.
