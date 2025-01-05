STONECREST, Ga. – Sandra C. Fowler, 86, of Stonecrest, Ga., passed away Dec. 6, 2024 following a long illness.

Sandra was born in Sunbury, Pa. She married Robert Fowler on Oct. 21, 1998.

She is survived by husband, Robert; son, Kent of Swampscot, Mass., Gregory of Florida, and daughter, Jennifer of New Bedford, Mass.; granddaughter, Alex.

