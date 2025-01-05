PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” Tetrault, a proud member of the Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2025, at the age of 96.

Born on July 15, 1928, in Portland, he was a lifelong resident of the city, growing up at 8 Mayo St. in the Bayside neighborhood. The son of hardworking parents, Albert and Margaret (Conley) Tetrault, Bob attended Cathedral Grammar School and began working at a young age, helping to support his family.

Like many of his generation, he answered the call of duty, enlisting in the United States Army during World War II and served from 1946 to 1947. Bob met his beloved wife, Frances Balzano, on a blind date in 1948. They quickly fell in love, married on Aug. 28, 1949, and built a life together rooted in faith, love, and hard work. They initially settled on Danforth Street before moving in 1962 to the family home on Brookview Terrace, where they raised their children and shared countless cherished memories.

Bob’s work ethic was unmatched. While raising his family, he worked multiple jobs—driving trucks and cabs, bartending, and working as a mason and boiler installer — all to make ends meet. His primary career was with the railroad, where he began in 1954 and retired in 1988. Remarkably, Bob continued to work as a custodian at the Marine Trade Center until the age of 93, earning the admiration and friendship of coworkers and even local dignitaries. A man of deep character, Bob was honest, hardworking, and always willing to lend a hand.

He took immense pride in his home and yard, often finding joy in caring for his lawn. He was happiest surrounded by his family, enjoying simple pleasures like baking and indulging his love of sweets. Bob’s love for his wife, Frances, was the cornerstone of his life. Together for 76 years, they exemplified the true American Dream. Bob’s unwavering dedication to his family, his faith, and his work left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his infant son, Mark Allen Tetrault; siblings Mary “Blanche” Tarpinian, Margaret Pallang, and Albert Tetrault; and son-in-law, Kerry D. Keefe.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Frances Tetrault of Portland; son, Robert M. Tetrault and wife Brenda of Portland and Florida, daughters Marla Keefe and partner Paul Tully of Cape Elizabeth, and Allison Seaboyer and husband Vincent Jr. of Biddeford. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bob’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of one’s choice.

