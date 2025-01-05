CAPE ELIZABETH – Virginia Sue Thompson Wildes, 100 years old, died peacefully on Dec. 26, 2024 at home with her family.

She was born Aug. 15, 1924 in Portland to Martha Ada and Edward Thompson; she was the eighth of 10 children.

She attended Portland Schools and graduated from Portland High School. She then graduated from Gorham State Teacher’s College while working full time at the Lafayette Hotel.

Virginia married Woodrow W. Wildes on June 17, 1947. They remained happily together until his death Feb. 26, 1992. In their retirement, they travelled the country in their camping rig.

She taught at Redbank and Lincoln Schools, both in South Portland. After her retirement, she remained active in the community. Virginia volunteered at Reiche School and worked with teens in Portland. She taught Sunday school at First Parish Church and was active in the Women’s Group and choir.

Virginia was an avid reader, devouring 10 books every two weeks. She loved creating, whether sewing, crocheting or quilting.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow; and her grandson, Sean Andrew Tabor.

She is survived by her brother, Arthur Warren of Vinalhaven; her three children, Woodrow W. Wildes, Jr. of Baltimore, Md., Elizabeth W. Tabor of Cape Elizabeth and Ada W. Sirois of Gorham; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the South Portland Public Library or the Vinalhaven Public Library to purchase large print books.

