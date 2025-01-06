Spellers from all over Maine will compete to become the state champion, who will go on to participate in the Scripps’ National Spelling Bee. This year, the Scripps’ National Spelling Bee is celebrating their 100th anniversary!

This event is free and open to the public and will be held at Bowdoin College in the Kanbar Auditorium in the Studzinki Recital Hall on Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. See the parking map below.

FINALIST GIFTS PROVIDED BY:

VENUE SPONSOR:

Copy the Story Link