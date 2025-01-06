A Portland attorney died after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon in the Old Port.

Portland police confirmed Monday that Joe Lewis, 61, died after he was taken to a hospital. Lewis had been hit by an SUV that had just turned onto India Street.

A spokesperson for the department said the driver, who was identified as a 69-year-old woman, is not facing any charges at this time.

Lewis was an attorney for Port City Legal, a general practice firm on Moulton Street in Portland. In his biography on the firm’s website, he described himself as a determined “fighter by nature” who loved Portland’s culture, cuisine and friendly people.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jacqueline Sartoris said Lewis was her classmate at the University of Maine School of Law. They graduated together in 2010 as “nontraditional” students who were older than their other classmates. She said he was “larger than life” and always happy to attend late-night study sessions and parties.

While the two sometimes butted heads when they were younger, she said she came to appreciate their relationship and thought of Lewis as a trustworthy friend. They reconnected after school, and she said he strongly supported her campaign for district attorney in 2022.

Sartoris described Lewis as a doting husband and father who was always talked about how proud he was of his children. His wife, Maryellen Sullivan, also works as an attorney at Port City Legal.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link