Two area bartenders are in the process of taking ownership of the 21-year-old popular Southern comfort food restaurant Hot Suppa, according to their application with the Portland City Council.

Amber Nachreiner and Cameron Rodrigues filed paperwork with the city in December to transfer ownership of the venue, along with its liquor license. The new owners would take over from brothers Alec and Moses Sabina, who launched Hot Suppa in 2004.

Nachreiner was recently a bartender at the Westbrook barcade Wessie’s Den, and Rodrigues was a bartender at Central Provisions.

A go-to breakfast, brunch and lunch spot for more than two decades, the small eatery in an 1860s brick Victorian building at 703 Congress St. is known for its riffs on Southern classics such as biscuits and sausage gravy, shrimp and grits, gumbo, and jambalaya.

Nachreiner declined to comment on the plans she and Rodrigues have for Hot Suppa, noting that the ownership transfer has not yet been finalized. But in their application to the city, Nachreiner and Rodrigues indicated that they would keep the restaurant’s concept as is.

“Hot Suppa is a distinguished Southern cuisine destination known for its unique fusion of traditional comfort food and innovative culinary twists,” the application states. “Our primary focus is to offer a diverse menu showcasing authentic Southern flavors using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Our goal is to cater to a broad audience seeking a memorable dining experience that celebrates the rich heritage of Southern cuisine.”

The Portland City Council is scheduled to consider the transfer of ownership at its Monday night meeting.

