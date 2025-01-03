A Portland man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the East Bayside neighborhood, police said.

The 61-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was hit by an SUV operated by a 69-year-old Falmouth woman, Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said in a written statement.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. near 33 India St., Nadeau said. The SUV had stopped at Fore and India streets and was turning left when it struck the pedestrian.

The man was transported to Maine Medical Center, Nadeau said. His condition was not clear by 4 p.m.

No charges have been filed, but the department’s crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident, Nadeau said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information is asked to contact the department at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

