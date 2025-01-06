York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island in August 2025. Hog Island is located off Midcoast Maine. According to a news release, York County Audubon will sponsor one participant, who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others.

Application information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships. Applications are due by Feb. 19, 2025.

The program is titled, Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week, and will run from Aug. 10-15. Program details and descriptions are available at //hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The York County Audubon scholarship will pay 80% of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

According to York County Audubon, since 1936 some of the world’s most well-known and highly respected naturalists have come to Hog Island and inspired thousands to learn about and protect birds and the environment. Roger Tory Peterson was among the first teachers on the 335-acre island. Rachel Carson described her visit to Hog Island in her landmark book, “Silent Spring.” Kenn Kaufman, only 9 years old when he read Peterson’s account of Hog lsland, is now an international authority on birds and nature.

The Hog Island scholarship is dedicated to June Ficker, bird bander extraordinaire, who shared her love for birds with thousands of York County residents and visitors. York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

Copy the Story Link