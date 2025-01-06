Portland Water District customers will see a nearly 6% increase in their bills this year.

Trustees for the district, which supplies water to Falmouth, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Standish and Windham, and water and wastewater services to Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Gorham, Portland and Westbrook, approved a $63.8 million operating budget for 2025. The amount reflects a 6.2% increase over 2024’s budget, according to a press release from the district.

The typical residential customer’s bill will increase by $1.49 a month, or 5.9%, according to the district’s projections.

The budget includes $54.5 million for ongoing infrastructure improvements, including water main renewals, installation of new water meters, and the ongoing construction of the North Windham wastewater treatment facility, which is expected to operate in early 2026.

It also sustains investments in technology to enhance operational efficiency and prioritizes advancements in cybersecurity and safety measures to ensure the resilience and protection of critical infrastructure and operations, according to the release.

Trustees anticipate revenue of $65.2 million in 2025.

“Our 2025 budget reflects our unwavering commitment to providing dependable, high-quality water services while making strategic investments in infrastructure and technology,” said General Manager Chris Crovo in the release. “By focusing on sustainability, innovation, and customer support, we continue to deliver on our mission to protect public health and the environment.”

For more information about the 2025 budget and ongoing projects, go to pwd.org or contact the Portland Water District at customerservice@pwd.org.

