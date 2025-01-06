The new Brunswick Town Council kicked off 2025 with officer elections, appointing District 4 Councilor Sande Updegraph as chair.

Updegraph, who won a unanimous vote and was the sole nomination for the seat, will serve with newly appointed Vice-Chair Nathan MacDonald, an At-Large Councilor.

“I am excited to complete some projects that are in the works now,” Updegraph said after the meeting. “And to initiate some new efforts to help connect the town government with the state government and with agencies such as [the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.”

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority is a quasi-state authority that oversees redevelopment of the former Navy base at Brunswick Landing. Currently, the authority is on the hook for a toxic foam spill that occurred in August and has occasionally been criticized for its handling of the spill.

New Vice-Chair McDonald said that he was excited to kick off the next year and work with Updegraph.

“[It’s exciting] to kind of represent both ends of this spectrum of difference experiences — different life experiences — being a queer-renter young person, and being able to complete that picture in our leadership,” McDonald said.

Updegraph replaces former Chairperson Abby King, who opted not to seek reelection when her term was up in 2024. She was previously the vice-chair of the Council.

This story will be updated.

