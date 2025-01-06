Maya Nasveschuk scored twice and Adelaide Strout had three assists to help the Yarmouth/Freeport girls hockey team beat St. Dominic, 4-0, on Monday night in Yarmouth.

Emma White added a goal and an assist, and Celia Zinman also scored for the Clippers.

Alana Wheeler made 35 saves for St. Dominic, while Lydia Costa had six saves for Yarmouth/Freeport.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LINCOLN ACADEMY 66, BELFAST 50: Chase Coffin had 26 points to lift the Eagles (6-3) past the Lions (5-4) in Newcastle.

EJ Hunt added 11 points for Lincoln, which held Belfast to five points in the second quarter to take control. Terry Welle added 10 points and played solid defense against the Lions’ Trevin Ripley.

Advertisement

Kaiden Benjamin had 17 points and Ripley finished with 14 for Belfast.

RICHMOND 65, WISCASSET 64: Zaden Steele made a free throw with 4.6 seconds left to lift the Bobcats (4-2) past the Wolverines (5-2) in Richmond.

Steele finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Richmond. Zander Steele added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Gay had 19 points for the Bobcats.

Landin Shirley had 26 points, Alex Richard 14 and Jevar Gerricks 13 for Wiscasset.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 38, WESTBROOK 38: Ella Kenney scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as the Patriots (9-2) raced to a 34-16 lead and held off the Blue Blazes (5-4) in Gray.

Laney Farrar added nine points for Gray-New Gloucester. Kylie Young led Westbrook with 15.

Copy the Story Link