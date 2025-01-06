Thank you and

Happy New Year

Thank you, thank you. Our planet is breathing a bit easier due to our neighbors in Wells, Ogunquit, Biddeford, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport bringing unwanted and/or old textiles, shoes, boots, purses, linens, etc., to our St. David’s November Textile Drive.

A total of 6,646 pounds of textiles and 565 pounds of shoes were donated by local businesses, motels and individuals, and brought to the Quest Fitness parking lot to be recycled/repurposed by EcoSmith Recyclers.

Gratitude goes to Quest Fitness for its support and Domino’s Pizza for feeding our all-volunteer team on a brisk day. This total of 7,211 pounds was kept out of landfills. Mother Earth is thankful.

Our next Textile Drive will be on March 22. See you then. If you have items for us and can’t be there, contact us at lilmae1785@gmail.com. We’d be glad to pick up your items and hold them in our storage unit for our March event.

Janet Oliver, June Smoot

St. David’s Episcopal Church, Kennebunk

