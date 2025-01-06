Heather Johnson, Commissioner of Maine’s Department of Economic and Community Development, is stepping down. Her last day will be March 1.

Gov. Janet Mills will appoint an acting commissioner if one has not been nominated by Johnson’s departure.

Johnson, a Skowhegan native, was appointed in 2019. She was a driving force behind the state’s efforts to strengthen, grow and diversity Maine’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mills administration said in a news release. She also spearheaded initiatives to increase broadband access throughout Maine with the Maine Connectivity Authority and helped implement free community college for Maine graduates.

“Heather’s leadership has been instrumental in bringing about Maine’s unprecedented economic growth. Her vision and work not only helped Maine’s economy survive the pandemic, but also thrive in its recovery,” Mills said in a written statement. “As Commissioner, Heather has helped innovative entrepreneurs start businesses that provide good-paying jobs to Maine people, helped attract new businesses to our state, brought forward great ideas like Free Community College, and pushed for universal internet connectivity for Maine people.”

During her tenure, Johnson was charged with leading Maine’s first economic development strategy in over 20 years. The 10-year plan ultimately became the foundation for the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan following the pandemic.

Maine business leaders also applauded Johnson’s work aiding recovery after back-to-back severe winter storms in 2023 and 2024 caused millions of dollars worth of damage across the state.

Advertisement

Johnson said her time as commissioner was an honor.

“Together, despite historic challenges, we have a built stronger, more inclusive Maine economy. I know there is always more work ahead, but I am proud of the progress we have made to strengthen Maine’s economic foundation,” she said.

A reason for her departure was not included.

Prior to her time as Commissioner, Johnson worked in leadership roles with ConnectME Authority and the Somerset Economic Development Corporation.

The administration did not announce any plans for a replacement. Any candidate will be subject to a hearing before the Legislature’s Housing and Economic Development Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.

Copy the Story Link