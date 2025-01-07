LYMAN – Robert Egide Audet, 72, of Lyman, passed away Jan. 3, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to either Hospice of Southern Maine at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org or Frances Perkins Center at http://www.francesperkinscenter.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.