LYMAN – Robert Egide Audet, 72, of Lyman, passed away Jan. 3, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to either Hospice of Southern Maine at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org or Frances Perkins Center at http://www.francesperkinscenter.org.

﻿

Copy the Story Link