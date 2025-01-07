Shea, Douglas Ross 81, Jan. 3, 2025, in Cornish. Visit, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, 1-3 p.m., Jan. 11.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Shea, Douglas Ross 81, Jan. 3, 2025, in Cornish. Visit, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, 1-3 p.m., Jan. ...
Shea, Douglas Ross 81, Jan. 3, 2025, in Cornish. Visit, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish, 1-3 p.m., Jan. 11.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.