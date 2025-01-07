PORTLAND – Ronald J. MacDougall, Jr., 93, passed away Dec. 31, 2024 in Scarborough.

Ronald was born in Berlin N.H. to Ronald MacDougall Sr. and Vivian Bilodeau.﻿

He was a veteran of the Korean war. Ronald earned his master’s in English literature and library service was a teacher and the book buyer at USM for many years. His love of the opera and classical music was seen by his collection of records and books. He was an avid reader and world traveler. His knowledge and memory of events was impressive.

He spent his last 2 ½ years at Birchwood’s Assisted Living Facility where he made some wonderful friends. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Francis Hough of Ohio and brother, James MacDougall of Maine.

He is survived by his niece, Catharine Reny and husband Marc of South Portland, nephew, Michael MacDougall and wife Pamela of North Carolina, nieces Debra Jay and husband Mark and Nancy Hough all of Ohio. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no memorial or funeral service.

To express or to participate in Ronald’s online tribute, please visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com

Donations can be made to the Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough or the charity of your choice.

Copy the Story Link