U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, is a fan of a U.S. Senate rule requiring that at least 60 senators agree before taking a vote on most legislation.

Along with a Pennsylvania Republican, he has called for a constitutional amendment to require that debate on “any measure or motion pending before the Senate,” except for nominations to fill executive branch and judicial vacancies, “shall not be brought to a close” unless existing laws allow it or if at least three-fifths of the U.S. Senate agree to consider it.

If approved by Congress and three-quarters of the states, it would lock in a requirement that a supermajority would be necessary to pass almost all bills before the Senate, a step that virtually guarantees a more bipartisan approach to legislating.

Golden, a four-term lawmaker who represents the 2nd District, also endorsed another constitutional amendment during the first days of the new Congress.

He is one of 28 co-sponsors of a measure that would establish term limits for members of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. It’s an idea he has supported since he first ran for Congress in 2018.

The proposal Golden endorsed would prevent representatives from serving more than three terms and bar senators from serving more than two terms.

Members of the House serve two-year terms, while senators have six-year terms.

The proposed amendment locking in Senate rules has only one co-sponsor, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican.

In the House, a simple majority is enough to pass legislation.

But the Senate has long required a vote for cloture of debate before a bill is actually considered directly.

For most of its history, the Senate insisted on a two-thirds majority for cloture, but in 1975, it reduced the number required to three-fifths, making it a little easier to push through legislation.

In more recent times, the Senate has allowed a simple majority to end debate on nominations but kept the supermajority rule in place for nearly everything else.

Golden and U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Washington Democrat, also reintroduced a measure this week to establish a bipartisan select committee to examine electoral methods and recommend reforms.

They said it offers a chance to “reduce political polarization and strengthen our democracy.”

