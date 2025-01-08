The reality for many Americans is that they have not saved enough money to retire comfortably. As staff director of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, I often heard from older Mainers who relied solely on Social Security, often not enough to cover basic needs like heating oil, food or medications.

This year, thanks to a bill co-authored by Sen. Susan Collins, millions of retired teachers, firefighters, police officers and other public servants will finally begin receiving the full Social Security benefits they earned but were previously denied. President Biden recently signed the Social Security Fairness Act, which eliminates two federal policies that penalized those who chose careers in public service.

For years, hardworking Americans with public pensions were unfairly barred from collecting their full Social Security benefits. The new law corrects this injustice, benefiting retired educators and public employees across the country. Jesse Hargrove, president of the Maine Education Association, calls the repeal “a historic win for public employees, including thousands of retired educators in Maine,” adding that it will help attract and retain educators.

This victory is the result of years of bipartisan cooperation and determination. Sen. Collins deserves credit for her leadership in righting this wrong and ensuring that public servants receive the retirement benefits they earned, which are critical to their financial security.

Kevin Kelley

Staff Director, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging (2016-2019)

Ogunquit

