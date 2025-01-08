WESTBROOK – Timothy Appleton Chase, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2025.

Born Feb. 22, 1950 in Portland, Tim was the son of the late Robert and Ethelyn (Smith) Chase. He was raised in Westbrook, graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1968 and attended the University of Maine.

Tim and his wife, Sue, recently celebrated 43 years of marriage. They were married at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church in Westbrook, on June 20, 1981, lived in Westbrook and raised three sons along with numerous pets.

Tim had a strong work ethic and always wanted to make sure his family was taken care of. Tim’s work career included Stultz Electric, Steego Auto Parts, and NAPA Auto Parts. He ended his career with Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Central Supply and retired in 2022 after 15 years of service. His job allowed him to meet many people in all areas of the hospital and he loved talking with everyone.

Tim’s greatest joys in life were his three sons, Colin, Tyler and Evan. Being their father brought him immense pride and happiness. He was a proud “Pappy” to his grandchildren, Jasmyne, Kayleigh, and Kaiden and recently graduated to “GrandPappy” with the birth of his first great grandson, Theo.

Tim’s greatest strengths were his dry wit and humor which he passed on to his sons, his resilience in the face of many health issues over the years, his “I’m not a quitter” attitude and his immense patience.

He thoroughly enjoyed working at Sunset Ridge Golf Course with Ron Edgecomb, and loved doing all of the yard work at home. He took pride in how his yard “looked like a golf course”. He was a faithful New York Giants fan. He loved to golf and attended the yearly Don Keene Open in Rangeley with his friends. He loved baseball. He played shortstop for Westbrook High School, Legion Ball and in the Portland Adult League. He loved watching his grandson, Kaiden, play ball especially in the position of catcher. He loved gardening, and feeding the birds.

Tim leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan (Knox) Chase; his sons, Colin and wife KJ; Tyler and wife Shelli; Evan and partner Krista Nelson; his grandchildren, Jasmyne and husband Tyler Thach, Kayleigh, and Kaiden; and his great grandson, Theo Van Thach. He also leaves his ex-wife, Sandy Middlesworth Rose, his sister, Linda and husband Joe Barrett, his sister Pam Neptune, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a service following at the Westbrook chapel Dolby, Blais & Segee at 35 Church St., Westbrook, Me. To view Tim’s online obituary page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com.

Copy the Story Link