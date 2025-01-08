Hight, Concetta “Connie” Anne (Dalfonso) 77, of Portland, Jan. 4, 2025. Visit, Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Hight, Concetta "Connie" Anne (Dalfonso) 77, of Portland, Jan. 4, 2025. Visit, Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral ...
Hight, Concetta “Connie” Anne (Dalfonso) 77, of Portland, Jan. 4, 2025. Visit, Thursday, 4-7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.