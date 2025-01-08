CUMBERLAND – C. Sam DiBiase of Cumberland, passed away peacefully in the home he built surrounded by his family on Jan. 4, 2025, at the age of 95.

He was born at 10 Larch St., in Portland, on Nov. 1, 1929, to Camillo “Tom” DiBiase and Rose Nicholas DiBiase. At a young age the family moved to Warren Avenue where he resided and wreaked havoc whenever he could. He lost his mother when he was just 8-years-old and his father remarried Anne DiBiase who was a wonderful mother to him.

He attended Deering High School and was known as “Stumpy Sam” as a player on the high school football team. After high school in 1950, at the age of 21, he joined the Army National Guard. Shortly after, his unit was called up to active duty due to the Korean War and he proudly served for two years.

When he returned home from the service he started his career pounding nails and learned the trade of home construction. He then built his first home in 1955 for his parents on Avalon Road in Portland and established C. Sam DiBiase Inc. and went on to build over 600 homes in Prides Corner and the surrounding areas of Westbrook and Portland.

He married Jacquelyn Paige and together they had five children. He continued to work hard and rarely sat still. He built The Townhouses and La Bella Villa and purchased and ran The Riverside Ice Arena.

﻿He then met Marjorie who became his second wife. He married her along with her three daughters on Jan. 1, 1980. True to his character of never staying idol, after “retiring”, he and Marjorie purchased their beautiful home in Bramhall Field in Falmouth where he continued to stay busy remodeling the house to his perfection. ﻿

It is there that they entertained their closest friends, a group of couples from The Italian Heritage Center that went through life together raising children and grandchildren and making great memories and traveling the world together.

﻿Together he and Marjorie owned homes in Florida and spent their Winters soaking up the sun!

﻿In the year 2000 he built their final home on Tuttle Road and again, true to his character he filled his days happily building furniture for family and friends. ﻿

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marjorie and his children, Anne Brill (Greg), Raymond DiBiase, Lori DiBiase-Gagnon, Joanne Mahoney (Ken), Carmon DiBiase, Thomas DiBiase (Lynn), Pamela Hicks (Rich), Melissa Davis (Aaron), and 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister Donna Bogdahn(Tony), nephew Brian Bogdahn, and nieces Bonnie Nichols and Brenda Kemp.

﻿The family would like to Thank Peter Light and his staff at Amada Senior Services for their kind, compassionate care, especially Alisha Grimaldi who made these last several months of his life truly special.

﻿Services will be held Friday, January 10, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., in Portland. Visitation at 12 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland immediately following.

To share memories and condolences with the family please go to https://www.athutchins.com.

Contributions may be made in his name to The Alzheimer’s Association of Maine.

Copy the Story Link