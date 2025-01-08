SOUTH PORTLAND—South Portland’s girls basketball team was clicking on all cylinders this winter.

Until the Windham Eagles paid a visit to Beal Gymnasium Tuesday evening.

Box score Windham 35 South Portland 33 W- 6 9 15 5- 35

SP- 8 8 13 4- 33 W- M. Delewski 4-5-13, M. Jarvais 3-4-10, S. Jarvais 1-8-10, Vassoler 1-0-2 SP- Whitmore 5-0-12, Peter 5-0-10, Lawrence 2-1-7, Travis 1-2-4 3-pointers:

W (0)

SP (4) Lawrence, Whitmore 2 Turnovers:

W- 14

SP- 21 Free throws

W: 17-22

SP: 3-8

Where the Red Riots’ got a timely, midseason wakeup call.

South Portland, winners of five games in a row, by an average of 25 points per outing, led 8-6 after one quarter and 16-15 at halftime, a dozen turnovers prevented the Red Riots from going up by more.

The Eagles took their first lead early in the second half but with 4:51 on the third quarter clock, South Portland appeared to get a huge break as Windham senior sparkplug Stella Jarvais was called for her fourth foul.

The Red Riots led at the time, 23-20, but couldn’t add to the lead, and a late foul shot from junior Marley Jarvais, remember that name, put the Eagles in front, 30-29, heading to the fourth period.

There, neither team could score for over six minutes before Stella Jarvais added to the Windham lead with two free throws.

South Portland finally reawakened and behind layups from junior Destiny Peter and sophomore Annie Whitmore went up by a point with under a minute to go, but with 24.6 seconds on the clock, Marley Jarvais sank two free throws to give the Eagles the lead for good.

After forcing a Red Riots’ turnover, Stella Jarvais made another foul shot for a little breathing room and a last-second Stella Jarvais steal slammed the door as Windham prevailed, 35-33.

The Eagles improved to 5-4 on the season and in the process, dropped South Portland to 8-2.

“This was a classic win for us as far as making it ugly, a gritty, good team win,” said Windham coach Brody Artes. “We need to win with our defense and we did that and we also did what we needed to do offensively at the end to put them away.”

Surprise, surprise

South Portland started fast by downing host Noble (51-19) and Lewiston (63-29), then defeating visiting Scarborough in a playoff rematch (51-32). After a 57-47 setback at reigning Class AA champion Cheverus, the Red Riots bounced back and knocked off visiting Sanford (56-44), host Bonny Eagle (63-16), visiting Deering (58-27), host Scarborough (47-25) and host Portland (53-30).

Windham, meanwhile, knocked off Lewiston in its opener (51-10) and after a 33-25 loss to reigning Class AA South champion Gorham, defeated Edward Little in a nail-biter (49-47) and Portland (44-23). After a 61-41 setback at Cheverus, the Eagles dropped an overtime decision to Oxford Hills (40-36) before stunning previously undefeated Gorham late, 41-40. Saturday, Windham lost to Bangor, 49-30.

The teams didn’t meet a year ago. The Eagles took the most recent encounter, 45-32 at home Dec. 13, 2022.

Tuesday, South Portland had its chances to continue its surge, but instead, Windham did just enough to escape with a victory.

The Red Riots started fast, as senior Emma Travis scored on a runner in the lane and Peter set up Whitmore for a layup to make it 4-0 a minute in.

Windham’s first points didn’t come until 4:59 was left in the opening stanza, as Stella Jarvais made two free throws.

After sophomore Mackenzie Delewski drove for a layup to tie the score, Whitmore again found Peter for a layup, ending a 5 minute, 8 second scoring drought.

A jump shot from sophomore Isabella Vassoler pulled the Eagles even again, but with 1:08 left in the frame, a driving layup from Peter allowed South Portland to take an 8-6 advantage to the second period.

There, Whitmore set up Peter for a layup and after Delewski made two free throws to snap a 4:28 drought, Whitmore buried a 3 to make it 13-8.

The Red Riots weren’t able to pull away, however, as Marley Jarvais drove for a layup, then made a free throw before two Delewski foul shots tied the score.

With 1:25 to go before halftime, Whitmore sank another 3, but 41 seconds later, two Stella Jarvais foul shots pulled Windham within one, 16-15, at the break.

Whitmore led all first half scorers with eight points, but six points and six rebounds from Delewski kept the Eagles close.

The third quarter featured the most offense of the night, as well as some fireworks.

Just 38 seconds in, a driving layup from Marley Jarvais gave Windham its first lead.

A 3-ball from sophomore Mya Lawrence put South Portland back in front, then Whitmore added a runner in the lane.

After Stella Jarvais banked home a shot, Travis sank two free throws (after Jarvais’ third foul) and after Stella Jarvais got a point back at the line, Jarvais picked up her fourth foul, on a loose ball, with 4:51 on the clock and she’d have to sit until the game was well into the final period.

Seconds later, Artes was called for a technical foul, but Lawrence missed both of the subsequent free throws.

Without their veteran leader, the Eagles could have folded, but instead, they hung tough and took the lead by quarter’s end.

After Delewski drove for a layup, Delewski set up Marley Jarvais for a layup and a 24-23 edge.

A free throw from Lawrence tied the score, but after Delewski sank a foul shot, she got a pass from junior Addie Caiazzo after Caiazzo snared an offensive rebound and Delewski banked home a shot in traffic.

Whitmore set up Lawrence for a 3 at the other end to tie it, but Delewski got a contested runner to drop.

After junior Caleigh Corcoran set up Peter for a layup to tie the score for the sixth and final time, a Marley Jarvais foul shot put Windham up, 30-29, heading to the fourth period.

That frame would be one of futility for both squads most of the way and while Stella Jarvais returned to action with 4:38 on the clock (her team outscored the Red Riots, 10-6, in her absence), not a single point was scored until 1:32 remained.

There, Stella Jarvais, after a collision which caused her teammates, coaches and fans to hold their breath, afraid she might be whistled for her fifth foul, instead went to the line and sank both attempts to end a 7:22 drought and push the lead to three.

But that awakened the home team and after Whitmore set up Peter for a layup with 1:12 left, ending an 8:01 drought, Lawrence stole the ball, passed to Whitmore and Whitmore raced in and finished off the glass to put South Portland ahead, 33-32.

But just when it appeared they let one slip away, the Eagles rose off the deck again.

Marley Jarvais attacked the basket and while she missed her shot, she went to the line with 24.6 seconds remaining.

And calmly drained both free throws to give Windham a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“I just wanted to be smart with the ball,” Jarvais said. “I went for a layup, but I got fouled. Hitting foul shots at the end helped us a lot. It was just a mental game. I was a little nervous, but you can’t let that get to you in a situation like that.”

The Red Riots hoped to answer, but Delewski forced a held ball and the possession arrow pointed the visitors’ way.

With 11.7 seconds to play, Stella Jarvais was fouled and she made her first free throw attempt, but missed the second.

When Peter grabbed the rebound, South Portland had a chance to tie it, or even win it, but Stella Jarvais stole the ball back and the horn sounded, allowing the Eagles to celebrate their 35-33 victory.

“Having Stella back in the game helped us there,” Marley Jarvais said. “Her defensive game is really strong. Stella’s a big part of our team. We had to just let the ball do its work. It took a team effort. All five players on the court did their job. I think Mackenzie filled Stella’s role. Not letting fouls get into our head was big. (Beating) Gorham gave us confidence. That was a big win and this is a big win.”

“Foul shots were huge and we got stops at the end,” Artes said. “We’ve done a good job on the road this year. We took Oxford Hills to overtime. We beat Gorham, we beat EL. It doesn’t really affect us mentally and it’s been a good experience. We took that into tonight and applied it against South Portland. Our halfcourt defense has been fantastic all year. A lot of it is just our aggressiveness. Teams have a hard time going against it and we do a good job rebounding out of it too. It’s our backbone and our identity and we’ll keep riding it.”

Delewski led the Eagles and all scorers with 13 points. She also had seven rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists.

Marley Jarvais had 10 points, including the game’s biggest free throws, and also blocked two shots.

Stella Jarvais, despite being limited by fouls, also scored 10 points and had six rebounds and four steals.

Vassoler finished with two points for Windham, which didn’t make a 3-pointer, but hit 17-of-22 free throws and overcame 14 turnovers.

Futility

South Portland’s offense was paced by Whitmore, who had 12 points. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

Peter finished with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Lawrence had seven points (and three steals) and Travis added four points and four rebounds.

The Red Riots enjoyed a 31-21 rebounding advantage, but only made 3-of-8 free throws and were hindered by 21 turnovers.

“It was a struggle,” lamented South Portland’s first-year coach Brianne Maloney. “Their defense slowed us down, which isn’t how we want to play. We weren’t looking to attack and be aggressive. It’s tough when they pack it in in the paint, but we have to keep the mindset that we’re better when we get to the rim. Shots weren’t falling and we didn’t take care of the basketball. You can’t score if the ball’s not in your possession.”

No resting on laurels

Windham, now third in the Class AA North Heal Points standings, hopes to keep the good times rolling Thursday when top Class A South contender Marshwood comes to town. Scarborough pays a visit Saturday.

“It’s going to be a battle the rest of the season,” Marley Jarvais said. “I think we’re an underrated team. Our whole team is very athletic. Every game the rest of the way will be good competition. This was a very big win, but we have two more big games coming up this week. We have to focus on our next couple games.”

“We just need to make sure that we stay within ourselves and take things one day at a time,” said Artes. “Tomorrow’s practice is the most important thing to us. Marshwood is our next game up. We can’t look too far ahead. We want to continue to get better and play our best basketball in February. We’re right there. I’m excited and proud of the kids.”

South Portland, which is third in Class AA South, looks to respond when it gets a huge test Saturday, as perennial powerhouse Oxford Hills comes to Beal Gymnasium. The Red Riots then host Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

“Our mindset from the beginning of the season has to get to February and that’s when we need to be at our best,” Maloney said. “Wins, losses, we’re just trying to get better each game. We’ve got to figure out a way to not turn the ball over as much as we do. That’s what we’re focusing on and that’s what will matter come February.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

