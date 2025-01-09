A good Samaritan was hit by a car in Kennebunk on Wednesday night after trying to help another driver who had run into a tree, according to Kennebunk Fire-Rescue.

When the first driver ran into a tree on Sea Road, a person who lived across the street approached, worried that because the vehicle’s lights were out they might get hit by another car.

“Unfortunately within moments of rendering aid to the driver that is exactly what happened,” the department said in a Facebook post. A second driver hit the person rendering aid.

They were both taken to hospitals in Biddeford and Portland, the department said. The names of the injured and the second driver were not released.

