Ralph C. Bailey Jr.

WESTBROOK – Ralph C. Bailey Jr., 76, of Reed Street in Westbrook, died Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday Jan. 10, 2025 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue.

To see Ralph’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

