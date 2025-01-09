SARATOGA, NY – Gerald “Jerry” M. Belisle, 89, longtime Charlton resident, peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on June 18, 1935, in Saco, Maine. He was the son of the late Arthur W. and Marie Jean (Precourt) Belisle.

Jerry attended Thornton Academy in Saco. Following graduation, he attended University of Southern Maine in Gorham, earning his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education. He did graduate studies at both Southern and Central Connecticut Colleges. He also did further studies in Automation and Machinery, as well as computer classes while living in New York State.

Jerry married the love of his life, Florrie, in 1959, and raised their five children in their beloved home in Charlton, N.Y. for 54 years. Jerry and Florrie were both involved in teaching their children through faith, education, travel, arts, and sports. Both Jerry and his wife served as Eucharistic Ministers in their church. In retirement years, Jerry and Florrie continued traveling in their motorhome and enjoying their summer camps in Camden and Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Jerry enjoyed his fulfilling careers as a teacher of Industrial Arts in Connecticut; a Regional Sales Manager for R. B. Wing & Son Corp. in Albany, N.Y., Graves Humphreys Inc. in Roanoke, Va. and Modern School Supplies in Hartford, Conn. In his retirement, he worked part time for Manheim Auto. He was a lifetime member of the Charlton Volunteer Fire Department in Charlton, N.Y., serving both as a firefighter and the Fire Police Captain in later years.

Jerry greatly enjoyed photography, hunting, woodcarving, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, motorcycling and travel with his family.

Jerry is survived by his dear children Lori (Alex) Zahl, Kate (Roger) Huser, David Belisle, Amy (Marty) Martin, and Maureen (Dan) LeClerc; adored grandchildren Tony (Arianna Mouradjian) Marino, Steven (Catie) Marino, Stephanie (Cliff) Coker, Carly (Joey) McCleskey, Hannah (Konner) Malcom, Caroline (Jackson) Bailey, Lauren Belisle, Douglas (Rachel) Pelsang, Emily (Joshua) Taylor, Katherine Pelsang, John LeClerc, and Tom LeClerc; and 22 great grandchildren with one more on the way.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his two sisters, Jeannine Belisle and Priscilla Letendre, and his loving wife of 65 years, Florence “Florrie” M. Belisle.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, from 4 – 6 p.m., at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in Maine.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jerry’s Book of Memories at http://www.TownleyWheelerFH.com (http://www.townleywheelerfh.com/)

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

the Memorial Fund

in Jerry’s name to the

Charlton Volunteer Fire Department

677 Charlton Rd.

Charlton, NY 12019

