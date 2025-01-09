The new year brings a wide range of resolutions, and many are personal. From eating healthier to exercising more, we tend to look inward for improvement year-on-year.

In 2025, America’s top resolution is to save more money, and that is a worthy goal. Mainers are making more effort to budget and invest in our inflationary economy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jim Lemieux is president and CEO of Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union.

New Year’s resolutions also apply to companies and other organizations. Maine’s business leaders are making 2025 a year to launch new products, enter new markets and hit new sales goals. The turning of the calendar is a perfect reason to revisit business plans and reassess organizational strengths or weaknesses.

But, whether it’s an individual or an organization making a 2025 resolution, it is important to look outward too. While self-improvement is necessary, the most impactful resolutions have to do with improving our neighborhoods and our communities. We should resolve to make Maine a better place.

And yet, community service tends to be lost in the shuffle. How many people vow to give back more in the new year, compared to those who sign up for new gym memberships or create new reading lists for themselves?

Community service takes many forms. It could mean supporting the Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger, given that one in five Maine children are food insecure. It could mean volunteering at a local food pantry to make a real difference in the lives of families who need our help.

Advertisement

While charity tends to peak at the end of the year, there is no reason for Mainers to scale back their volunteerism or charitable donations come January or February. After all, Maine has consistently ranked as one of America’s top states for philanthropy, specifically in terms of volunteerism and community service. You too can be a part of Maine’s admirable philanthropy movement, and the needs of our communities are not going away.

In my experience, the greatest social impact comes from collaboration. It comes from teamwork, which is why Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union works with employees and members to fundraise for charitable causes. Fundraising events like the annual Valley of Trees Festival, where local businesses support the greater community, are perfect examples of people helping people.

From A Family for ME to the Special Olympics and the American Legion, which are supported collectively by the Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce, there is no limit to the amount of lives we can impact if we work together for a good cause.

This includes looking to the future and thinking about Maine’s next generation of leaders. When we are charitably minded, today’s leaders in the business community can lay a strong foundation for future success, whether it means awarding scholarships to local students or supporting employees who wish to pursue higher education.

Remember: Employers can also give back by helping their employees succeed. Empowering the next generation and investing in the future of Maine means helping interns, entry-level employees and other young workers gain a stronger foothold on the career ladder. Employers undoubtedly benefit when their employees feel valued and supported, in turn becoming more productive and passionate about the job at hand.

In business, it is all too easy to become consumed by cold, hard metrics — from input costs to quarterly earnings. And it is easy to forget the downstream effects of a valued, supported workforce that feels proud to work day in, day out. Business success is impossible without motivated workers who believe that their employers care about their future, and that eventually shows up in the metrics. Companies that invest more in employee development see higher rates of recruitment, retention, job satisfaction and much more.

Advertisement

Let’s give back by thinking about the big picture in 2025. There are many, many ways to do good — from a company to the broader community. Whether it means spending more time at the local pantry, helping a neighbor save money or prioritizing employee development, we can all do more.

There is no reason why 2025 can’t be Maine’s best year yet for charity. Let’s be great by doing more good.

Copy the Story Link