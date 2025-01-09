Retired cop, Vietnam

veteran, dies at 77

Roland J. Bilodeau of North Fort Myers, Florida, died Dec. 24. He was a Marine Corps veteran, Westbrook Police patrol officer and member of American Legion Post 62. Bilodeau was born in Gorham.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of retired Westbrook Police Officer Roland Bilodeau,” the Police Department announced. “Officer Bilodeau was an officer with the Westbrook Police Department from 1976 to 1993. Our condolences to Officer Bilodeau’s family and friends.”

Dennis Marrotte, commander of Post 62, said Bilodeau, a Vietnam veteran, was a paid-up member through 2024 and had been a continuous member for 54 years.

Calling all veterans

The next Westbrook Veterans Coffee and Info Session is set for 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. There will be free food and drink from The Daily Grind.

Westbrook Veterans Coffee and Info sessions are scheduled for the second Thursday of every month through May 8. Drop-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact John Lee, the city’s Veterans’ Service Officer, by calling 854-0676, ext. 5266, or emailing jlee@westbrook.me.us.

Seniors to dine

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a haddock meal at noon on Jan. 20 at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Registrations are necessary by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092 by Wednesday, Jan. 15. The meeting’s entertainment will be provided by students of the Drouin Dance Company.

For more information, contact 854-2112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 8, 1975, that fire damaged the main house of the former Lionel Gagnon residence at the corner of Bridge and Pierce streets. It had been sold the previous year for a wayward boys home. The fire claimed an ell, but firefighters saved the main house, which received smoke and water damage. Fire Chief James Rulman said firefighters made an “exceptional stop.”

