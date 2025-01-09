In response to Bob Lain’s Jan. 3 letter (“Trump and Musk’s new Golden Rule“), I would like to remind him that VP Harris had a campaign war chest with $1.5 billion worth of gold. No doubt that many green energy investors and others were expecting some sort of return on their gold.

At least for now, this is how Washington works. Kamala Harris will not be making any rules with her misspent gold though.

Richard Williams
East Waterboro

filed under:
letter to the editor

