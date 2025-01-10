Eugene Omoruyi made the second of two free throws to get Raptors 905 to the target score in overtime, spoiling Maine’s fourth-quarter comeback as the visitors pulled out a 121-119 win Friday night at the Portland Expo.

The Celtics trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter but forced overtime when JD Davison made a long 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Davison led Maine with 25 points and nine assists. Jay Scrubb scored 23 points off the bench, Baylor Scheierman finished with 18, and Anton Watson and Hason Ward each had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Omoruyi and Jared Rhoden paced the Raptors with 20 points apiece.

