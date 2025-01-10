Eugene Omoruyi made the second of two free throws to get Raptors 905 to the target score in overtime, spoiling Maine’s fourth-quarter comeback as the visitors pulled out a 121-119 win Friday night at the Portland Expo.
The Celtics trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter but forced overtime when JD Davison made a long 3-pointer with three seconds left.
Davison led Maine with 25 points and nine assists. Jay Scrubb scored 23 points off the bench, Baylor Scheierman finished with 18, and Anton Watson and Hason Ward each had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Omoruyi and Jared Rhoden paced the Raptors with 20 points apiece.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.