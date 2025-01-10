Abraham “Al” Weiner

DAYTON – Abraham Hubby Weiner, known to many as “Al” or “Grandpa”, 89, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 28, 2024.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.dcpate.com/obituaries/Abraham-Al-Weiner?obId=34293072

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. Spring burial to celebrate Al’s 90th birthday will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, 1 p.m., at South Buxton Cemetery with military honors.

