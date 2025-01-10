PORTLAND and Caribou – Anita (Perreault) Dube, 91 went to be with our Lord on Jan. 7, 2025.

Born in Les Estroits, Canada, Oct. 22, 1933, the daughter of Edwin and Marie-Rose Perreault.

She was a member of The Holy Rosary Church in Caribou, Maine for many years.

She worked for many years for Bird Eye where she met her husband of 67 years, Nelson Dube.

Her favorite past time was playing cards. She could play for hours.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Sargent of Portland and Sheila Williams and her husband, Jeff of Westbrook; one sister, Dianne Arey and her husband Steve of Caribou; six grandchildren, Mike, Tim, Heather, Melissa, Kayla and Lindsey; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Nelson Dube, son Gregory Dube, two brothers Victor and Augustin (KY) Perreault; three sisters, Jeannette Lapointe, Jeanine Norris and Adrienne Allison and son-in-law Scott Sargent.

A time of visitation will begin Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Burial will be in the spring in St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Anita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

