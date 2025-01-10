OHIO – Ferolyn Lorraine Currier Menzel (Fay), 96, was called home in the early hours of Jan. 5, 2025. Born March 16, 1928, in Fleetwood Pennsylvania, Fay was the beloved daughter of Charles Nelson Currier and Ada Blanche Currier Magnuson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Newark, 1000 Granville Road, Newark, OH 43055, with Reverend Jim Addy, officiating. A calling hour will be held prior to the service at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will take place, after a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, with Reverend Carol Kautz, officiating at Mansfield Memorial Park, 2435 Park Avenue West Road, Mansfield, OH.
To view a full obituary tribute visit: http://www.hendersonvanatta.com
