HARPSWELL – Harold Miller Dayton Jr., 88, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 7, 2025.

Harold, born on Jan. 9, 1936, in Waterbury, Conn., was the oldest child of Harold Miller Dayton Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Burry Dayton.

Harold served in the United States Navy and was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, where he discovered the Midcoast region. He owned and operated both The Bailey Island General Store as well as the Bailey Island Motel for many years. Later in his life Harold worked at All American Self Storage and drove the activity bus at the Highlands, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

Harold was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Robert and Gary Dayton, and his sister, Susan Dayton Williams.

Harold is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy Cadrain Dayton; his brother, Miller “Skip” P. Dayton of Hawaii; his daughters Amy Dayton Blair and husband Stephen of Virginia, Sara Dayton Merryman and husband Jim of Harpswell, and Jenny Dayton Fullerton and husband James of Topsham; his six grandchildren, Olivia Merryman, Emily Merryman, Morgan Blair, Hunter Merryman, Benjamin Blair, and Jacob Fullerton; one great-grandchild, Mia Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

Always on the move, Harold enjoyed working in his yard and around the house, he always had a project he was working on. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. His greatest joy was his family of whom he was very proud. He was always there to support his children and grandchildren in any activity they were involved in. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides from CHANS Home Health and Hospice who cared for Harold in his final days.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

