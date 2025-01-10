BRUNSWICK – Jennifer C. Jenkins, 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2024, at The Horizons Living and Rehab Facility in Brunswick. Jennifer was born on Feb. 1, 1946 in Boston, Mass. to Helen Whitmore Jenkins and Gordon Milo Jenkins. She was beloved by many.

﻿Jennifer graduated from Corning-Painted Post East High School in 1964 in Corning, NY. She graduated with an AA Degree from Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Mass. in 1966 and with a BA from Syracuse University in 1968. She worked for a Mo. and Brunswick, Maine. She ended her career as a Customer Service Specialist with LL. Bean. She was married to Marcel Guimond from Quebec, Canada from 1981 to 1986.

﻿Jennifer attended the First Parish Church in Brunswick. She loved to sing and her beautiful voice was loved by many. She was a member of Women in Harmony. She enjoyed helping others and especially with her activities at Coastal Landing Retirement Community in Brunswick.

﻿Jennifer is survived by her sister, Victoria Jenkins Hersen of Portland, Ore., her brother-in-law, Dr. Michel Hersen; nephew, Nathaniel Hersen of Portland, Oregon; step nephew, Jonathan Hersen, his wife Susan and their children Mira and Keelan Hersen.

﻿There will be a private burial in Dixfield, Maine.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

