GEORGETOWN – Brenda Lee Heffron, 70, the Tarbox family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Brenda of Heffron Lane.

Brenda received her wings to the golden gates of Heaven, New Year’s Day in the comfort of her home with her loving cousin, Christine Tarbox, by her side.

Brenda was born in Bath on May 17, 1954 to Adaline Vivian Heffron of Georgetown. Brenda graduated from Morse High School, class of 1972. Brenda started her life career at Stinson’s Canning Company Fish Factory in Bath right after graduation in June 1972 cutting Sardines fish and packing them in cans. Brenda retired in 2000 shortly after her mother, Polly’s passing.

Brenda enjoyed outside planting flowers, picking blueberries and mowing her lawn with a hand push lawnmower, no gas.

Brenda enjoyed her mom’s homemade mac and cheese then Chuck Tarbox would chef up his homemade mac and cheese for her. Brenda enjoyed going to Woolwich Dairy Queen for strawberry shakes with her cousin, Tiny, and grandchildren. Brenda enjoyed The Times Record, she cut and saved all of Georgetown and surrounding people’s engagements, weddings, births, divorces, police and court reports and obituaries in which she dedicated one room in her home.

Brenda cherished the time spent with Cousin Tiny, Chuck, and their grandchildren.

Brenda would like to thank all the Georgetown people that would stop in, give her a ride to Bath and pick her up and take her home.

Brenda was predeceased by her loving mother, Adaline “Polly” Heffron; grandfather, Lawrence Heffron and grandmother, Althea Heffron.

Brenda is survived by her cousin, Christine “Tiny” Tarbox and her husband Chuck of Arrowsic, Lawrence “Ike” Heffron and Kayla of Limestone, Alex Heffron of Wilmington, Del., Sharon Guethle and her husband Jeff of Georgetown and Debbie Wardle of Arrowsic.

At Brenda’s request there will be no funeral. A private family graveside will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

