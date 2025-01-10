OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Sandra A. Winship, 75, of Old Orchard Beach passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2025, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.

Sandra was born in Houlton, on Oct. 23, 1949, daughter of the late Donald and Cynthia Estabrook. She leaves behind her beloved husband Thomas C. Winship of 57 years; her son Matthew and his wife Heather Winship of Suffield, Connecticut, and son Mark Winship of Gray; and her grandchildren Lily Winship, Katie Winship, and Zachary Winship. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Rosella Jipson, Barbara Merritt and Charlene Raymond.

Sandra was affectionately known as Sandy by family, friends, and coworkers.

Sandy spent her entire career in retail. She and her husband Tom owned and were very successful at High Street Grocery in Houlton. After they sold the business, Sandy ventured into management at Wal-Mart for 10 years and TJ Maxx for 13 years. ﻿

Throughout her career Sandy was known for her respect, integrity, inspiration, leadership, communication and sense of humor. She was always ready to lend a hand, bend an ear, or share time with her associates, supervisors, and coworkers.﻿

Her life was centered around her family, friends, laughter, music and the beach. After her retirement she and her husband spent hours walking the beach.﻿

Sandy had a loving heart, a wise mind, and a strong faith in god. She knew he would stay with her through all of the journeys of her life.﻿

Sandy’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons and Affinity Health Management for their dedicated care given in Sandy’s time of need.﻿

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Saco Street, Saco.﻿

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.dcpate.com.

﻿﻿

When I awoke this morning I asked myself, “What is life about?”

I found the answer in my room. ﻿

The fan said, “Be cool.”

The window said, “See the world.”

The clock said, “Every minute is precious.”

The door said, “Push hard for your goals.

The floor said, “Kneel down and pray.”

﻿God whispered, “I will take you through it all.”

﻿﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to First Parish Congregational Church UCC,

12 Beach Street,

Saco, Maine.

