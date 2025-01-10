BATH – Stephanie R Wagner, 75, passed away on Nov 24, 2024. A Time of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, Jan 16, 2025 from 1 to 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2 p.m., with David Curtis officiating, at the David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath

