SULLIVAN – Andrea “Andy” St. George Jones, 76, of Sullivan, Maine, passed quietly Dec. 11, 2024, in Scarborough, in the company of her children. Born Jan. 22, 1948 in Rochester, Minn., Andy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Capt. David Jones, USCG (“Davey” to his friends); parents, Thomas (“Ozzie”) and Amelia (“Mimi”); sister, Diane and brother, Dennis.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenna and Carlin; grandchildren, Demontae, Laurel, and Lainey; sister, Lisa…and a bevy of much-loved cousins, nieces, nephews, “grands,” brothers-in-law, and friends.
Andy graduated from John Marshall Sr. High School in Rochester, Minn., and held degrees in education and journalism from the University of Minnesota and University of Maryland, respectively. A life-long educator, the infamous “Mrs. Jones,” retired in 2011 after 21 years at Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan. In and around these more formal accomplishments, Andy lived and loved a life worthy of one of her stories – be it raising turkeys, getting married in a white minidress, writing newspaper columns, volunteering as a puppet maker, training therapy dogs, zipping around Rome in a golf cart, or wedging a goat into a cat costume.
A gifted author, born teacher, sometimes-belly-dancer, and natural leader, Andy loved her family, animals (especially dogs, goats, and tiny horses), good poetry, terrible jokes, noble causes, and whatever adventure lay around the corner. She traveled the world, lived too many places to name…and found her forever home at the end of the Punkinville Road.
Services will be held spring of 2025 in Sullivan – details to be announced.
In the words of E.B. White, “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.”
Andy was both.
In lieu of flowers Andy suggested folks buy and read a banned book.
Donations may be made
in Andrea’s name to:
Hospice of Southern Maine
390 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074 or:
Age-Friendly Sullivan
c/o Town of Sullivan
1888 US Hwy 1
Sullivan, ME 04664
