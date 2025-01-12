ST. AGATHA – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Ann Boucher, 67, on Dec. 16, 2024, in St. Agatha, Maine. Ann was born on Oct. 26, 1957 in Biddeford, to Raymond Laverriere and Lucille Thompson Berry.

﻿She graduated from Biddeford High School. She worked at Herman Shoe in Scarborough before moving to Northern Maine. On Dec. 8, 1980, she married Reno Boucher. One of her favorite pastimes was watching New England sports, especially the Patriots. She also enjoyed doing crafts and crocheting.

She will be remembered for her strength, thoughtfulness and caring nature. Even though they were few and far between, she always looked forward to family reunions in Old Orchard Beach. A visit to her favorite seafood restaurant was a must.

﻿Ann was preceded in death by her father Raymond Laverriere; husband Reno Boucher; and sister Diane Raymond.

She is survived by the light of her life, her son Leon Boucher of St. Agatha; mother Lucille Berry of Ocean Park; sister Paula Fontaine (Guy) of Old Orchard Beach; nieces Kathy Maloney (Michael) of Biddeford, Vicki Cunningham of Topsham, Denise Lajiness of Lebanon, Lisa Gore (Josh) of Acton, and Karen Marchand (Michael) of North Reading, Mass.; nephew Steven Fontaine (Jaime) of Bridgton; many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; and special friends Mary and Eddie Ouellette of St. Agatha.

﻿At her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service is planned for summer 2025 in St. Agatha, Maine.

