Bolduc, Sylvia 92, of Cumberland, in Falmouth, Jan. 1, 2025. Mass, Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth, reception, Bruno’s Restaurant in Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Bolduc, Sylvia 92, of Cumberland, in Falmouth, Jan. 1, 2025. Mass, Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth, reception, ...
Bolduc, Sylvia 92, of Cumberland, in Falmouth, Jan. 1, 2025. Mass, Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth, reception, Bruno’s Restaurant in Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.