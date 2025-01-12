PORTLAND – Robyn M. Cartwright, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Barron Center in Portland, Maine. She was born on Sept. 7, 1949, in Farmington, the daughter of Carroll Jones and Naomi Rogers who predeceased her. Robyn is survived by her children, Derick Erickson of Poland and Jasen Erickson of Turner, along with her grandchildren Robert, Brandy, Lauren, Derek, Aaron, and Claudia. Her brother David (Theresa) Jones of Florida, Peter Jones of Harpswell. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Paul Cartwright.
Visitation will take place on Jan. 25, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral.
You can read more about Robyn’s life, share your memories or condolences at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.