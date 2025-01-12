PORTLAND – Robyn M. Cartwright, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Barron Center in Portland, Maine. She was born on Sept. 7, 1949, in Farmington, the daughter of Carroll Jones and Naomi Rogers who predeceased her. Robyn is survived by her children, Derick Erickson of Poland and Jasen Erickson of Turner, along with her grandchildren Robert, Brandy, Lauren, Derek, Aaron, and Claudia. Her brother David (Theresa) Jones of Florida, Peter Jones of Harpswell. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Paul Cartwright.

Visitation will take place on Jan. 25, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral.

You can read more about Robyn’s life, share your memories or condolences at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Copy the Story Link