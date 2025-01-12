National security concerns outweigh free speech

President-elect Donald Trump is correct in stalling the decision to ban TikTok from appearing before the Supreme Court. This delay reinforces the position of diplomacy or peace through strategy. Previously scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court on January 19, the day before the presidential inauguration, Trump is trying to push a pause.

The American public can perceive this as a strategic maneuver — not a change of position on the national ban of TikTok. A short delay ensures the Trump administration, without overlapping with the Biden administration, presents the case for such a monumental decision that will establish precedence between America and China for decades.

TikTok is a weapon of social destruction created by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company. The Chinese Communist Party owns the data of millions of users globally. This archived data is a digital footprint that can be exploited and used to create deepfakes, a realistic mirror image of its users. Deepfakes in the hands of America’s adversaries create national security concerns.

TikTok’s user data archives the lives of minors, private citizens and world leaders. Trump acknowledged that his position on TikTok had changed during his 2024 presidential campaign. The social media application helped Trump connect with voters.

The new president and his administration must remember the campaign season is over, and now is the time to create and pass innovative, effective legislation. In addition, voters who were reached by Trump’s campaign on the TikTok application are American citizens whose safety is at risk in the hands of the CCP.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been adamant about his support of a nationwide ban on TikTok and the threat the application poses to America’s national security. There has been an increasing bipartisan consensus for a national ban on TikTok. Now re-elected as speaker of the House, Johnson must hold fast to his position.

Advertisement

States should follow Montana’s example. It will be the first state to ban TikTok if Congress fails to pass legislation or Trump significantly delays the TikTok ban from appearing before the Supreme Court.

Trump is faced with establishing diplomacy with the CCP not only to ban TikTok but also concerning nuclear security and weapons of mass destruction. The two are related.

TikTok, a weapon of social destruction, has ramifications for weapons of mass destruction. America’s nuclear command and control uses presidential communication along a chain of command, including uniformed leaders, select positions within the president’s Cabinet, and national security advisers within the executive branch. Incoming and outgoing messages must be confirmed as reliable and authentic. The CCP could use TikTok’s data to create deepfake messages that appear genuine but confuse reliability to or in the representation of America’s leaders.

The ban on TikTok can be part of arms control and other high-level negotiations between the West and the East. In 2026, New START, a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia, is set to expire, and there will be no formal arms control agreement between the two powers — and now China. All three are near peers in terms of nuclear weapons and deployment capabilities.

A potential TikTok ban faces a trifecta of judgment across America’s executive, legislative and judicial branches. The checks and balances within and between each branch are constitutionally designed to ensure the nation’s and its citizens’ well-being. The data of America, in the hands of its adversaries, presents the possibility of catastrophic consequences.

The platform of peace through strategy allows Trump and the 119th Congress to cooperatively build diplomatic and intentional legislative, economic and national security policies that reflect a grand plan. The ends, ways and means should advance U.S. and partner interests globally and never at the expense of innocent Americans who trust social media applications. Innovation and the free market can allow for a new social media application that does not violate the user’s trust and risks harming the nation.

Advertisement

Banning TikTok is a decisive step in the right direction. Soon after Trump’s inauguration and essential administration positions are confirmed by the Senate, the TikTok ban should appear before the Supreme Court. If the CCP retaliates against the TikTok ban, Trump can effectively lead an appropriate national response, whether militarily, peace through strength, or diplomatically, peace through strategy.

Brooke Taylor is the founder and CEO of Defending Our Country, a political action committee. She is a per-course faculty member of the School of Defense and Strategic Studies Missouri State University.

Defending TikTok defends the First Amendment

President-elect Donald Trump is no stranger to making bold statements. Many see his asking the Supreme Court to pause the looming TikTok ban to allow his administration to pursue a political resolution as another example of his fearlessness.

As someone who has long championed free speech and individual liberties, I applaud Trump’s recognition of the bigger picture. Yet, while this temporary stay is a step in the right direction, the Supreme Court must further strike down the law that brought us here.

TikTok’s uncertain fate illustrates a more significant battle over free speech in the digital age. With more than 150 million U.S. users, TikTok is not just a platform for viral dances and quirky trends; it’s a digital public square where ideas, stories and culture intersect. It is a destination that political leaders use themselves!

The law, which will force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations under the threat of a nationwide ban, is an assault on the First Amendment. It seeks to solve alleged national security concerns by silencing a platform that has become integral to American life. This overreach should alarm anyone who values freedom of expression.

Advertisement

The Biden administration’s argument that this law does not constitute a ban is disingenuous. ByteDance is facing an impossible choice to either sell under coercion or face the elimination of TikTok from app stores. Either outcome represents a scary and troubling precedent for government intervention. The mere threat of such a ban compromises the integrity of the marketplace of ideas.

Concerns over data privacy and potential foreign surveillance are valid. But let’s not pretend that banning TikTok would eliminate these risks. Data breaches and cyber vulnerabilities are common in the digital age, and they’re not confined to Chinese companies. Facebook, Google, and even the U.S. government have faced their share of security failures.

Coercive divestment is hardly a free-market solution. It is heavy-handed government intervention. If policymakers are serious about protecting Americans from foreign data exploitation, they should address systemic vulnerabilities rather than targeting a single platform.

This issue raises a crucial question about where we draw the line on government overreach. Giving the government power to regulate or eliminate platforms based on speculative threats sets a dangerous precedent. Today, it’s TikTok. Tomorrow, it could be any app or website contrary to those who hold political power.

By targeting TikTok, the government undermines the principle that free expression should thrive despite political or security challenges. For millions of users, it represents a voice and, for some, a good source of transparent income.

Trump’s call for a political resolution is a step in the right direction. However, the ultimate solution lies not in temporary stays or divestitures but in a complete rebuke of this law. The Supreme Court must uphold the First Amendment and ensure that TikTok’s users — and the broader digital ecosystem — are not subjected to arbitrary government interference.

Advertisement

The debate over TikTok also highlights the generational and cultural divides shaping our politics. Younger Americans have embraced TikTok as a space for self-expression and connection, while some older leaders view it with suspicion, dismissing its value as trivial. This disconnect underscores the importance of protecting platforms that empower emerging voices, especially when contributing ideas and perspectives that can be valuable to our society.

TikTok embodies the innovation and creativity that has always defined American progress. Its success story is of entrepreneurial spirit and technological ingenuity, values that transcend borders. To ban TikTok is to betray those ideals.

The Supreme Court has a unique opportunity to affirm its commitment to free speech by striking down this misguided law that brought us to this point. Doing so will send a clear message that America remains a beacon of liberty, even as we leave the digital information age and enter the era of intelligent networking. It’s time to rise above fears and focus on solutions that strengthen our principles.

As a staunch advocate for free speech, I urge the court to protect the digital rights of all Americans. The fight for TikTok is about the future of free speech. Let’s ensure our digital town squares remain open, vibrant, and free from unwarranted government interference. Anything less would be a disservice to the very freedoms we hold dear.

The First Amendment is not a suggestion, it is a cornerstone of our American republic.

Shaun McCutcheon is a political activist and free speech champion. He won the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC.

Copy the Story Link