Biddeford High School student-athletes are committed to more than just their sport. This winter, students have volunteered at food pantries, mentored young athletes, and shown their dedication to the community through other acts of service.

The BHS indoor track and wrestling teams worked together this holiday season to collect 41 frozen hams, totaling 300 pounds, along with a truckload of non-perishable goods to donate to the Biddeford Food Pantry right before the holidays.

The boys and girls ice hockey teams participated in Wreaths Across America at local cemeteries, and several players volunteered to mentor young aspiring skaters.

The girls ice hockey team also raised $2,400 during the First Annual Cassidy Petit Memorial Game, with all proceeds benefiting My Place Teen Center.

And the BHS Swimmers participated in the Swim Across America with Thornton Academy athletes and raised $16,000 for the fight against cancer.

“I continue to be amazed at the selflessness of our student-athletes and their compassion to help others,” BHS Athletic Director Dennis Walton said. “It’s truly inspiring to see our athletes, coaches, and volunteers come together to make the community a better place.”

The student-athletes’ efforts to volunteer in the community underscore the school’s commitment to cultivating well-rounded student-athletes who excel in sports and as active, compassionate members of the community, Walton said.

During the holiday season, the boys basketball team volunteered at the Biddeford Bon Appetit Meal Program, serving meals to community members in need.

The team also volunteered at Toys for Tots, helping to move and organize hundreds of toys for local children.

At St. Andre’s Nursing Home, the BHS band performed holiday music for the residents, and the cheerleading team supported local businesses by distributing promotional materials for Heart of Biddeford.

“Our student-athletes are exceptional role models, not just for their peers, but for our entire community,” BHS Principal Martha Jacques said.

The student-athletes’ community service efforts extend beyond the holidays. Next month, the girls basketball team plans to assist with the setup for Biddeford Winterfest on Feb. 8.

Seeing students stepping up to give back to the community is inspiring, Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman told the Courier.

“This next generation of local leaders, both on and off the field, truly makes me proud,” Grohman said. “It’s great to see students getting involved in activities beyond the classroom, building connections and skills that will benefit them in their careers and their future.”

