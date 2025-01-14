BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick girls hockey team is a big fan of the 12-minute long intermission between the second and third periods.

“It definitely helps us with the shorter bench, as a lot of Maine girls teams have,” junior Solveig Ledwick said. “It’s definitely just an extra time to catch our breath and get settled and talk about some key things that we’ve seen in the first two periods. Going a little more in-depth and using a whiteboard to diagram it up.”

As senior Lisi Palmer puts it, the second intermission is a time for the players to bond and get amped up, which in turn reinvigorates their play on the ice.

On Tuesday, that break-time bonding boosted Brunswick (9-3) to a 3-1 win over Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth (5-4-2).

Tied at 1-1 to start the third period, Palmer ripped a shot from past the face-off circle, deflecting it off a defender into the net to give the Dragons the lead. A little over the minute later, Ledwick sent a hard shot under the crossbar from near the same spot to score the final goal.

For both teams, the turnaround between this game and their next is more similar to the first period intermission — short.

On Wednesday, Brunswick travels north to play the Brewer co-op team, while Edward Little returns home to host St. Dom’s. The schedule continues to stay busy, as Brunswick will play its third game in four days on Friday, at home against the Gorham co-op. To round out its three-game week, Edward Little will stay home on Saturday to take on Lewiston.

Neither team played like they were conserving any energy.

Brunswick opened the scoring at 11:35 in the second period, as Citlali Saavedra Estrada cleaned up Palmer’s shot that was blocked by Red Hornets freshman Paige Fecteau (21 saves). Twenty-four seconds later Edward Little freshman Leksi Langevin evened it up, sneaking the puck in from behind the net past senior goalie Sensia Ley (five saves).

“You’ve got to put it all in that game,” Palmer said. “You have the rest of the night to relax, put ice on your legs, get it going for the next day.”

“We’re just trying to win, and we’re trying to get our best players out on the ice as much as possible, candidly,” coach Chris Ledwick said. “Yeah, a two-goal lead is most dangerous lead in the hockey, they say. So we don’t have the luxury of trying to rest for the next night.”

For Red Hornets coach Dana Berube, the postgame message is about having short memories.

“We did a lot of positive things in today’s game,” Berbue said. “That’s what we need to walk away from this with and bring that to tomorrow’s game.”

